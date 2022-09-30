Peel police continue to negotiate with an individual who has been barricaded inside a building next to a hospital in Mississauga since Friday morning.

In a statement issued just after 5:30 p.m., police provided an update on the situation happening in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Erin Mills Parkway, near Credit Valley Hospital.

Police said the incident they described as isolated is still “ongoing.”

No injuries have been reported.

“As the events remain protracted, we again request that the public stay clear of this area,” police said.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a medical facility in the area, which is adjacent to the hospital, for reports that an armed person was inside.

Police said the immediate vicinity was cordoned off, and the facility was completely evacuated.

In subsequent social media posts, police said crisis negotiators were present and had been in contact with the barricaded person. They added that the individual is alone in the building.

Meanwhile, police noted that the emergency department at Credit Valley Hospital remains operational.