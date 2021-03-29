Police in the Kingston, Ont., area are continuing their search for a missing three-year-old.

Provincial police say Jude Walter Leyton was last seen around 11 a.m. Sunday in South Frontenac, Ont.

He's described as three feet, five inches tall and about 45 pounds, with long brown hair.

Police say anyone who sees Jude should call 911, but note that volunteer searchers aren't required at this time.

OPP said Sunday that having more people in the area could interfere with canine and aerial searches.