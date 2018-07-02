

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left four people wounded in Kensington Market on Sunday night.

Gunshots rang out in the area of College Street and Augusta Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, four people were located with injuries.

One victim, who is believed to be a man in his 20s, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

Another victim, who is also believed to be in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and two others sustained less severe injuries, according to paramedics.

Investigators have not determined exactly how many suspects they are searching for but say as many as four suspects were spotted fleeing the scene.

No suspect descriptions have been provided.

Jane Spooner, who said she lives about a block away from where the shooting took place, told CP24 that she called 911 when she heard the gunfire.

“It really scared me. I heard gunshots and people running up and down the alley,” Spooner said.

“I’m feeling a little uncomfortable this morning.”

A number of officers were seen speaking to residents and businesses in the neighbourhood on Monday morning.