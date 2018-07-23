

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are continue to probe the circumstances surrounding a mass shooting in Greektown on Sunday night that left one woman dead and a young girl critically injured.

Shots rang out on Danforth Avenue, near Logan Avenue, at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Video from the scene shows a gunman dressed in dark clothing opening fire in the busy neighbourhood on Sunday night.

Witnesses reported hearing 10 to 20 shots and some later told reporters that a number of people were seen lying on the ground after the gunfire erupted.

Toronto police confirmed that 14 people were injured, including one female who was pronounced dead at the scene and a child, who was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police said there was an exchange of gunfire with the suspect and the gunman was later pronounced dead.

The province's police watchdog has also been called in to investigate.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive in the shooting and are appealing to witnesses to come forward.

Members of the public with cellphone, security, or dash camera video are urged to turn the footage over to police.

Officers, firefighters, and paramedics flooded into the area following the shooting and tactical officers were also spotted placing markers over shell casings.

A suspicious device found at the scene was also detonated by authorities however police have not said what they think the device might have been.

Officers remain at the scene Monday morning and Danforth Avenue is currently shut down between Pape and Broadview avenues.