Police are crediting the actions of three “brave” officers who they say entered a burning building in Vaughan last week to pull residents to safety.

The officers were dispatched to the home near Langstaff Road and Ansley Grove shortly after 10 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Police say that officers got to the scene prior to the arrival of firefighters and soon learned that residents were still inside.

Police say that one of the officers, identified as Const. Nicola Foster, located two elderly residents near the front door of the home and escorted them to safety.

The other two officers, Constables Justin Carosi and Joshua Hamilton, went further inside in search of the remaining resident.

“She was quickly located and Const. Carosi was able to exit through the front door before smoke engulfed the hallway. Const. Hamilton safely evacuated the female resident to the backyard,” police said in a news release issued Monday.

Police say that the three officers were treated for smoke inhalation following the incident. ‘

The residents, police say, did not sustain any serious injuries.