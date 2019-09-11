Police cruiser involved in collision downtown, minor injuries reported
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 9:04AM EDT
Two people sustained minor injuries, including a police officer, after a collision involving a cruiser and another vehicle downtown.
The collision happened near King Street West and Charlotte Street sometime after 8:30 a.m.
Police say that traffic delays were reported in the area due to the fact that an ambulance was blocking the streetcar tracks in the area.
The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.