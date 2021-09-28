No injuries have been reported after police detonated a suspicious package downtown Tuesday evening.

The package was discovered outside a building at Bloor Street East and Sherbourne Street at around 3:30 p.m. A CP24 viewer said they saw a suitcase lying in the middle of the road.

Police shut down traffic in the area as they investigated the object.

At around 7:30 p.m., police said an Emergency Disposal Unit had “safely detonated a package out of an abundance of caution.”

Police told CP24 that they are not yet sure what was in the package.