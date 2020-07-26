Police and bylaw officers in Brampton say they dispersed a house party attended by as many as 200 people on Saturday night, with organizers who tried to keep the gathering off social media and concealed from neighbours.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a home in the area of Countryside Drive and Goreway Road on Saturday night for a report that a house party was taking place inside, with parked cars all over the yard and the surrounding area.

Officials said the homeowner or party organizer hired security to park cars.

A neighbour told CP24 other people were watching to make sure attendees did not film the large gathering on their phones.

The organizer also erected barriers above the home's backyard fence so people could not see inside.

Video posted to social media showed numerous vehicles parked on grass near the property.

Police said it took about an hour, until roughly midnight, to disperse the party and send everyone home.

Under Ontario's emergency rules, gatherings in Peel Region are limited to ten people, with physical distancing between members of different households.

Parties have been blamed for dozens of recent COVID-19 infections in the Ottawa area.