

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 20-year-old man accused of crashing his vehicle into a Porsche dealership on Monday night reportedly went inside the building and wrote the name of his ex-girlfriend on several of the undamaged luxury vehicles.

According to police, a driver slammed into the front window of the dealership, located near Parliament and Front streets, shortly before 11 p.m.

Employees of the dealership told CTV News Toronto that following the collision, the suspect got out of his car, walked into the building, and used a marker to write the name Eve on several of the vehicles inside.

Eve is reportedly the name of the man's ex-girlfriend who had recently ended their relationship.

No injuries were reported.

The driver was taken into custody on Monday night and has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle and three counts of mischief to property over $5,000.