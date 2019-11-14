Police: Driver who crashed into sidewalk plow in Mississauga facing impaired driving charge
One driver is in custody after a collision involving a sidewalk plow in Mississauga. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 5:51AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 14, 2019 6:44AM EST
Peel police say a 25-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after crashing into a sidewalk plow in Mississauga late Wednesday night.
The collision occurred near Britannia and Creditview roads shortly before 11:30 p.m.
Police say a car in the area hit a sidewalk plow, causing it to roll over.
The operator of the plow was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The motorist was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with impaired driving, police say.