Peel police say a 25-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after crashing into a sidewalk plow in Mississauga late Wednesday night.

The collision occurred near Britannia and Creditview roads shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Police say a car in the area hit a sidewalk plow, causing it to roll over.

The operator of the plow was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorist was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with impaired driving, police say.