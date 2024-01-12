An Ajax elementary school is being evacuated while officers investigate a threat that was sent via email, Durham Regional Police say.

In a social media post, the police service said the threat was made to Bolton C. Falby Public School, located near Harwood Avenue South and Bayly Street East.

The school was initially placed in a hold and secure position on Friday morning but police later confirmed that the building is now being evacuated.

Police said parents can pick up their children at Ajax High School.

More to come…