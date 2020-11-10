Police evacuating Vaughan hotel after gunfire heard inside
Emergency vehicles are seen outside the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel on Nov. 10, 2020. (Chopper 24)
Published Tuesday, November 10, 2020 12:51PM EST
Police are evacuating a hotel in Vaughan after reports of gunfire occurring inside.
York Regional Police say they were called to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at 150 Interchange Way, south of Highway 7, after noon for reports of gunfire.
Police said they were clearing the building of all occupants and searching for possible suspects inside.
Multiple police vehicles and at least one ambulance were seen outside of the building on Tuesday afternoon.