Police and bylaw officers are expected to be out in full force at Trinity Bellwoods Park today after an estimated 10,000 people packed into the downtown green space on Saturday.

Large groups were spotted throughout the park on Saturday, ignoring physical distancing rules and disobeying the province’s emergency order banning gatherings of more than five people.

Toronto police Const. Alex Li told CP24 that while officers were at the park throughout the day, it was difficult for police to safely go into large crowds and issue tickets.

A large number of police and bylaw officers could be seen at the park early Sunday morning to prevent a repeat of the gatherings seen on Saturday.

Speaking to CP24 on Sunday morning, Mayor John Tory said while the city does not want to create a "police state," officers will issue tickets to those who are not following the rules.

Crowd was 'out of control,' mayor says

Tory, who referred to the behaviour as "incredibly disappointing," said he visited the park on Saturday night to get a glimpse of the situation.

"I saw a crowd scene that was completely out of control relative to what we have been saying people should do... (people) were sitting in big groups really close together," he said.

He noted that people were violating not only the province's emergency order but also the municipal bylaw that requires people from different households to stay six metres apart in public parks.

The orders have been put in place to slow the spread of the virus, which has claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people in Ontario so far.

On Saturday, Toronto Public Health reported 220 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"I just was dumbfounded by this kind of lack of personal responsibility," Tory said Sunday.

The mayor said people at other parks around the city appeared to follow physical distancing guidelines but for some reason, people at Trinity Bellwoods Park decided to "thumb their noses" at the laws.

The mayor said the city considered closing the park today but officials decided they didn't want to punish people who are respecting the rules.

"There was lots of room in the park to spread out if they had chosen to do so," Tory said, adding that most people decided to congregate in one specific section of the park.

"We are going to take another try at it today... We’ve got to do better."

Tory said he will consider closing the park to the public permanently if these types of gatherings continue.

In a tweet on Saturday, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, warned that this “selfish” and “dangerous” behaviour can set the city back.

Those comments were echoed by the mayor on Sunday.

"They don't realize that by doing what they did yesterday, they are running a real risk that we are going to prolong this whole thing or have to close the city down again," Tory said.