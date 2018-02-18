

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police and family continue to search for a missing 73-year-old woman who was last seen in Brampton on Thursday.

Police say Carole Berry disappeared from the area of Hurontario Street and Elgin Drive in Brampton at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Berry has been described as about five-foot-eight, 105 pounds, and has a slim build with grey hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue sweater, black pants, a maroon winter jacket, black gloves, boots, and was carrying a black purse.

Police say she may be operating a grey 2017 Subaru Outback with the licence plate number ATTV739.

Speaking to CP24 on Sunday, Susan Berry said her mother diligently attends church every Sunday and added that she hopes she turns up there.

“She just really loved church and dedicated herself to that,” she said.

Richard Berry said his wife has never disappeared like this before.

“She is extremely bright. She’s very caring. When she makes a commitment, she almost invariable follows through,” he said.

“We need her to come home. We don’t know where she is. We don’t know if she’s safe. We don’t know if she is taking proper care of herself.”

Susan Berry said they have not yet been able to locate her mother’s car.

“The police have told us that really is the key to locating her. Until we can find her car, we can’t really narrow the search area,” she said. “My mom is really capable and she could drive anywhere.”

Berry is asking anyone who spots her mother or the vehicle she was last seen driving to contact police immediately.