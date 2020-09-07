

CP24.com





A man in 20s has been taken to hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound following a collision in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to Rathburn Road at Queen Bride Drive shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim with a gunshot wound. Peel paramedics said he was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it is not clear if the vehicles in the crash were involved in a shooting.

The area has been blocked off as police investigate.

More to come.