Police find man with gunshot wound following crash in Mississauga
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CP24.com
Published Monday, September 7, 2020 10:42PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 7, 2020 10:44PM EDT
A man in 20s has been taken to hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound following a collision in Mississauga.
Emergency crews were called to Rathburn Road at Queen Bride Drive shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash.
When officers arrived, they located a male victim with a gunshot wound. Peel paramedics said he was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said it is not clear if the vehicles in the crash were involved in a shooting.
The area has been blocked off as police investigate.
More to come.