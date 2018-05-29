

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have firmed up a few hundred metres of the getaway route used by two suspects who bombed a restaurant in Mississauga last week, but are still unable to identify them, saying Tuesday that one of the bombers may be female.

Peel Regional Police Supt. Rob Ryan said although police first described the two suspects who left a “homemade” improvised explosive device at the restaurant as males, witness statements and video footage collected from their escape suggests one suspect may be female.

“There’s evidence that’s coming to light through witnesses and some other video that leads investigators to believe it just may not be a male,” Ryan said.

The pair fled on foot, first along Arndale Road, then northbound through a vacant lot on to Preston Meadows Avenue, and on to Thornwood Drive. At some point afterwards the suspects got into a vehicle and continue their escape.

The canine units on the scene that night lost their scent at Thornwood Drive, Ryan said.

The explosion last Thursday night left 15 people hurt. Three people were seriously injured and were taken to Sunnybrook Hospital, where Ryan said at least one of them underwent surgery.

All three patients were discharged from hospital on Friday.

Both suspects were clad in dark hoodies pulled tightly over their faces. Ryan said a large amount of physical evidence from the restaurant has been sent to the Centre for Forensic Sciences for analysis.

“This is a complex case and it’s going to take time,” Ryan said, adding officers have been in contact with other police services in the GTA and the RCMP, sharing information about the case.

The restaurant remains closed as a city building inspector assesses the structure’s integrity. Ryan said the owners of the restaurant are cooperating with authorities.

Ryan stressed that there was “absolutely nothing” about the case that indicates the bombing was an act of terror, but police have not yet identified a motive.

“We don’t have any messaging during the incident, before the incident, from these individuals, no conversation we are aware of so that’s how we’re saying there is nothing to suggest it was a terrorist incident or a hate crime.”

Police say the suspects will face charges of attempted murder and various weapons offences.