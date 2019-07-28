

The Canadian Press





GILLAM, Man. - Police are following up on a tip that two B.C. homicide suspects were seen southwest of Gillam, the northern Manitoba community that has been the focus of their search since last week.

RCMP posted an update on Twitter late Sunday afternoon saying they are sending resources to York Landing, about 90 kilometres from Gillam, to investigate a tip that the two suspects may be in or near the community.

The tweet says a heavy police presence can be expected in the area, and that police will continue to update the public as information becomes available.

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and 19-year-old Kam McLeod are from Port Alberni, B.C., are charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of British Columbia professor Leonard Dyck.

They are also suspects in the fatal shootings of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese.

A burned-out Toyota RAV4 the teens were travelling in was found near Gillam last week.