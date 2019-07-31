

Joshua Freeman , CP24.com





York Regional Police have formally identified the four members of a family who were found dead inside a Markham home last week.

Police were called to the home on Castlemore Avenue near Mingay Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 for a report that multiple people may have been injured at a home.

Sources close to the investigation previously told CTV News Toronto that police were alerted to the situation by citizens concerned about postings on the murders, allegedly written by the suspect on gaming websites.

Officers arrived and were greeted at the front door by a man who was taken into custody.

Four people were subsequently found dead inside the home.

Police have now formally identified them as 70-year-old Firoza Begum, 50-year-old Momataz Begum, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman, and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman.

A source previously confirmed to CTV News that the victims are the suspect's grandmother, mother, father and sister, respectively.

Police said Wednesday that the cause of death has been determined through autopsies, but police are not yet disclosing how the victims died.

Menhaz Zaman, 23, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on August 2.