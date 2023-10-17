Police give all-clear after downtown TTC subway station evacuated due to security incident
Several TTC special constable vehicles and Toronto police cruisers are seen outside St. Patrick Station. (Chopper 24)
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2023 5:36PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 17, 2023 6:53PM EDT
Toronto police cleared the security incident at St. Patrick subway station Tuesday evening.
The downtown Toronto subway station had been evacuated for the investigation, police said on X, formerly Twitter.
At around 6:30 p.m., the TTC said service resumed between St. Andrew and Spadina stations.
Just after 6:40 p.m., police said no bomb was located and that the station has reopened.