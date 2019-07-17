

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that investigators have identified a woman who was struck and killed by a city garbage truck on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was walking east on Cliffwood Road near Don Mills Road at around 2 p.m. when the truck hit her while completing a left turn.

She was rushed to hospital via emergency run but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police had previously said that they were unable to identify the woman, as she was not carrying identification.

They said that they believed she lived in the area but were otherwise unsure about who she was.

On Wednesday morning, however, police confirmed that they have since been able to identify her.

Her name has not been released.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.