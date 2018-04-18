

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued nearly 5,000 tickets to drivers for violating the rules of the King Street pilot since the project began five months ago.

In an update on Wednesday, police said that officers have handed out 4,559 tickets to drivers for “proceed contrary to a sign at intersection” and another 404 tickets for “disobey sign” since the pilot began on Nov. 12.

Those numbers represent an increase of about 1,000 tickets from when police last issued an update on April 6. At the time police had issued 3,163 tickets for “proceed contrary to a sign at intersection” and another 395 for “disobey sign.”

The year-long pilot project aims to prioritize streetcars on a stretch of King Street between Bathurst Street and Spadina Avenue by removing on-street parking spaces and forcing drivers to turn right at major intersections.

Police have said that fines for infractions in the King Street Pilot area begin at $110 and also come with two demerit points upon conviction.