Three suspects have been arrested after a police helicopter was used to track down a vehicle that was stolen from a driveway in Richmond Hill last week.

Police say that officers were first called to the area of Weldrick Road West and Yonge Street at around 12:15 a.m. on April 28, with regards to the theft of a 2022 Lexus RX350.

The Air Support Unit was dispatched to the call and police were able to locate the stolen vehicle travelling in tandem with a black Cadillac along Yonge Street some time later.

Both vehicles subsequently fled the scene in opposite directions after the suspects saw officers in the area, police say.

However, police say that officers continued to track both vehicles and were ultimately able to apprehend the suspects.

A 16-year-old boy, of no fixed address, was behind the wheel of the stolen Lexus.

Police say that he was in possession of a loaded firearm and has been charged with 15 offences, including dangerous driving and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The other two suspects, 22-year-old Mississauga resident Hasham Mustafa and 25-year-old Toronto resident Ahmed Hassan, were found in the black Cadillac. They are facing a combined nine charges.

Police say that the investigation into the matter remains “ongoing.”