

The Canadian Press





TRENT HILLS, Ont. - Provincial police say they are looking for a teenage suspect in connection with a shooting Thursday in Trent Hills, Ont.

Investigators with the Northumberland Detachment say officers were called to a residence just after 8:00 a.m. where they found a male with a suspected gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was rushed to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

They have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Zachary Comeau of no fixed address. He's described as white, about five-foot-11, 150 pounds with brown curly hair and blue eyes.

Police say Comeau is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

No other details about the case were immediately released.