

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 39-year-old man has been identified by police as the victim of a fatal crash on the Don Valley Parkway ramp linking to Highway 401 on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound ramp off the Don Valley Parkway to the Highway 401 eastbound collector lanes around 6 a.m. for a report of a collision.

A victim – later identified by police as Toronto-resident Ronald Ramnauth – was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition following the crash.

No information on the cause of the collision has been released.