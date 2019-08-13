

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police in York Region have identified the victim of an alleged murder who was found in a burning home in Aurora several weeks ago.

Firefighters responded to a burning home on Edward Street, in the area of Yonge and Wellington streets, shortly before 1 a.m. on July 27.

Crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters managed to knock down the fire and gain access to the home about an hour later. That's when they found a man's body inside the home.

York Regional Police said Tuesday that the man has been identified through an autopsy as 38-year-old Troy Stephen Oakley.

A suspect was arrested in connection with Oakley's death on the same day as the fire.

Melissa Galea, 36, of Aurora has been charged with first-degree murder, arson, six counts of uttering threats and failing to comply with recognizance.

Galea is being held in custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Aug. 15.