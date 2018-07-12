

Police have secured a judge’s approval to identify a 16-year-old boy who is one of two suspects in a shooting in the city’s Entertainment District over the Canada Day long weekend, that left two men dead and a woman seriously wounded.

At about 8 p.m. on June 30, gunshots rang out near the Cube Nightclub, in the area of Queen Street West and Peter Street.

Police said that two men and a woman were struck by bullets and all three were rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Jahvante “Smoke Dawg” Smart, 21, and Ernest “Kosi” Modekwe, 28, were both pronounced dead after arriving at hospital.

A 37-year-old woman suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Smart was part of the hip hop and arts group Halal Gang and his rap career was on the rise.

Family members said Modekwe worked as a music brand manager.

On Wednesday night, police identified one of the suspects as Abdulkadir Handule, 22, of Toronto.

He is sought for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, investigators said.

On Thursday, police said they obtained judicial authorization to identify a second suspect, Keyshawn Jones of Toronto. His identity would otherwise be protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He is sought for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. His image was also released by investigators on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.