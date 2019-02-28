Police ID man, 18, charged in Oshawa homicide
Police are seen outside an Oshawa home where homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death. (PHOTO: CTV News Toronto)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 5:46AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 28, 2019 12:41PM EST
Homicide detectives in Durham Region say they have arrested and charged an 18-year-old man in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man in Oshawa on Wednesday night.
Police were called to a home on Langford Street at around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a male suffering from life-threatening injuries.
When officers arrived at the residence, they found a man, later identified as Ahmed Buttu, with “obvious signs of trauma.”
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers later arrested and charged a suspect identified as Mohammad Khan, 18, of Whitby.
He faces one count of second-degree murder. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Police say they believe the death was not a random act.
A post-mortem examination has been scheduled.