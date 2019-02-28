

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Homicide detectives in Durham Region say they have arrested and charged an 18-year-old man in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man in Oshawa on Wednesday night.

Police were called to a home on Langford Street at around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a male suffering from life-threatening injuries.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found a man, later identified as Ahmed Buttu, with “obvious signs of trauma.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers later arrested and charged a suspect identified as Mohammad Khan, 18, of Whitby.

He faces one count of second-degree murder. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say they believe the death was not a random act.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled.