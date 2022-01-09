Police have named a 20-year-old man shot to death on Bloor Street in Toronto on Saturday night.

Investigators say that at 10:52 p.m., they were called to south side of Bloor Street, east of Church Street, for shots fired near a restaurant.

They arrived to find Olivier Dundas suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Responding officers attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, who then rushed him to a hospital trauma centre.

He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Investigators say three male suspects were last seen running along the south side of Bloor Street towards Sherbourne Street.

Dundas is Toronto’s sixth known homicide victim of 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 416-808-7400.