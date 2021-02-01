Police have identified a 20-year-old man shot to death as he waited to enter a North York parking garage on Sunday night, adding that suspects torched their getaway vehicle in a park.

Toronto police were called to the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue Sunday at 8:56 p.m. for reports of the sound of "automatic gunfire."

Investigators said Hashim Omar Hashi pulled up to the parkade at 40 Falstaff Avenue in an SUV when a suspect approached from the passenger side of the vehicle and fired numerous shots at him.

Multiple witnesses told CP24 the shots were in very rapid succession, similar to automatic gunfire.

Hashi’s vehicle then rolled into the doors of the parking garage.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle last seen heading east on Falstaff Avenue.

Police said Hashi was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is Toronto’s fifth homicide victim of the year.

Residents said he lived in the area for several years.

Sometime around 1 a.m., police said a vehicle believed to have been used by the suspect was found burning in Earl Bales Park, about 10 kilometres away from the murder scene.

It has since been towed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.