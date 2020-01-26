

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified a 28-year-old man shot and killed inside a Scarborough restaurant on Saturday night in an incident that injured two other people.

Emergency crews were called to a plaza near Markham and Kingston roads just after 9 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.

Investigators said a 28-year-old man, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s were found inside the restaurant with gunshot wounds.

The woman in her 40s suffered a wound to her hand and was treated at the scene, while the man suffered a wound to his head and was transported to hospital.

The 28-year-old, identified Sunday as Stephon Kelly, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they are looking for two suspects who may have fled the scene in a silver vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.