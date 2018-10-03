

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have identified a 30-year-old man who was shot in broad daylight in a townhouse complex in Mississauga on Tuesday evening.

Peel Regional Police said that at 5:47 p.m., they were called to the complex at 7475 Goreway Drive in Mississauga for a report of shots fired.

A short time later, a male was brought to Etobicoke General Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators identified him Wednesday as Dorren Campbell.

Police call the shooting an isolated incident and said they do not have suspect information to release at this time.

Few other details have been provided about the incident but investigators say the person who drove Campbell to Etobicoke General Hospital is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 905-453-2121, ext. 4027.