

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have identified a 32-year-old man who was shot to death in the parking lot of a commercial plaza in Mississauga on Monday morning.

Peel Regional Police said the victim was shot in the parking lot of a plaza on Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road at about 11:15 a.m., in view of a number of people who were working out at a nearby boxing gym.

Emergency crews arrived to find a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as Michael Deabaitua-Schulde of Mississauga.

Witnesses told police two men wearing dark hoodies were seen fleeing the area after the incident.

Investigators later located a blue Honda Civic on fire in the area of Rymal and Tomken roads.

Police believe the vehicle was connected to the shooting incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.