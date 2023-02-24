Halton Regional Police have identified the man who was fatally shot in a Milton home last Sunday.

In a news release on Friday, police said the victim killed in the Feb. 19 shooting was 21-year-old Alexander Amoroso-Leacock of Toronto. His identity was confirmed following an autopsy.

Police had said that the shooting occurred during an alleged attempted robbery at a residence on Gibson Crescent.

A group of suspects entered the house and were confronted by an occupant inside. Shortly after, several gunshots were fired, police said.

Amoroso-Leacock was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, two people were subsequently arrested. Police said 22-year-old Ali Mian had been charged with second-degree murder while 20-year-old Romario Clarke is facing one count of break and enter and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Mian appeared in court last Tuesday. A lawyer representing him told reporters that his client was defending himself and his mother from alleged armed intruders.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and investigators continue to look for three outstanding suspects who fled the scene in a white vehicle.

On Friday, police released a photo of the vehicle, believed to be a Dodge Charge with a sunroof and black wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.