

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have identified a 25-year-old man shot to death in front of a townhome in Scarborough’s Morningside neighbourhood on Saturday.

At about 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, police were called to 367 Military Trail, near Neilson Road, for reports of shots fired.

A man was rushed from the scene to a hospital trauma centre with critical injuries.

He was later pronounced dead.

On Sunday afternoon, homicide detectives identified him as Paul Anthony Desouza.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Sunday.

Police say they believe a large number of people were in the area of the townhome at the time the shooting took place.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call them at 416-808-7400.