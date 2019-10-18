

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have identified a 30-year-old Toronto man shot to death outside of an apartment complex in the Hillcrest Village area of North York on Thursday night.

Police said they were called to 4005 Don Mills Road, just south of Steeles Avenue at 7:30 p.m. for multiple reports of gunshots fired.

Witnesses told CP24 at least one suspect fired several volleys of shots at a man in the parking lot of an apartment and townhouse complex.

Friends of the victim rushed him to hospital in their own vehicle where he was later pronounced dead.

He was identified Friday as Michael Huynh.

Forensics investigators left a cloud of evidence markers and traffic cones in the parking lot of the complex on Friday.

Investigators now say they are looking for a matte black 2016 Audi RS7 sportback sedan in relation to the incident.

“Police believe this car was driven by, or in possession of, the suspect prior to and immediately after the shooting,” investigators said Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.