

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have identified a 27-year-old man who was found shot to death near a community centre in the North York area on Monday night.

At about 8 p.m. Monday, officers were called to community centre on Parkway Forest drive, in the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East, for numerous reports of up to 10 gunshots heard.

Police said that a group of people were standing outside the community centre when a dark-coloured four-door sedan pulled up near them and an occupant of the vehicle fired multiple shots at the group.

The driver then sped off in an unknown direction.

Witnesses then ran to the aid of a male who had been struck by gunfire.

Paramedics arrived a short time later and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, investigators identified the victim as Paul “Boulos” Rizk of Toronto.

His image was released Tuesday.

Investigators say that there were many people in the area at the time gunshots rang out and they are all encouraged to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide squad at 416-808-7400.