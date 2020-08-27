

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified two men who were found dead in a Scarborough apartment over the weekend.

Officers were called to a unit at 4205 Lawrence Avenue East, at Morningside Avenue, at around 10:18 p.m. on Aug. 22 for a report of a “suspicious incident.”

Officers arrived to find two men dead inside the apartment.

Police identified them Thursday as 27-year-old Jesse Green and 26-year-old Emmet Phil, both from Toronto.

In a news release, Toronto police said that homicide investigators have determined that there are no outstanding suspects in connection with the homicides.

Police would not say how the two men died.