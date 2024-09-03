Peel police have identified the suspect charged with murder in connection with a shooting in Brampton last week.

On Friday, just before 1 a.m., officers received a call about a suspicious vehicle at a residence near Millstone Drive and St. Tropez Court, south of Steeles Avenue West and east of Chinguacousy Road.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His identity is not being released at the request of his family, police said.

Late Friday night, police arrested a suspect in connection with this case and charged him with first-degree murder.

They initially did not name the suspect; however, on Tuesday, he was identified as 23-year-old Parmvir Singh.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown, but police said investigators are “confident” that it was isolated to the individual involved and was not random.

CTV News Toronto has obtained a video which appears to show the moments before the victim was killed.

In the footage, an SUV is seen idling on the side of the road, and someone can be heard demanding to be let inside the vehicle. The car then drives off, and what sounds like gunshots can be heard shortly after. Four individuals are then seen running away from the area.

It is unclear if police are searching for any other suspects. They continue to ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.