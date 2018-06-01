

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of a lemur, monkey and tortoise from a zoo north of Barrie, Ont. earlier this week.

The Elmvale Jungle Zoo in Springwater Township said that sometime overnight between Monday and Tuesday a thief cut through a chain-link fence near the zoo’s Flamingo pond to nab the animals, valued at $20,000.

“These animals aren’t animals,” Zoo employee Michel Persi said on Facebook earlier this week. “They’re our family.

The monkey, a Gibbon named Agnus, must be with her cousin named Gracey, zoo staff said.

Huronia West OPP said the suspect in the theft is Alex Perlmutter, 21, of Ottawa.

He is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is five-feet-eleven inches tall and weighs 131 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.