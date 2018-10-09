

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman walking inside a downtown shopping centre in August.

Police say a woman was walking in College Park, located near College and Yonge streets, at around midnight on Aug. 8 when she was followed by a man who later sexually assaulted her.

The suspect, police say, has been identified as 20-year-old Mauricio Alvarez, of no fixed address.

He has been described by police as five-foot-six, 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police also say the man has a tattoo of a diamond and a crown on his right forearm and a tattoo of Roman numerals on his left forearm.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.