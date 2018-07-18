

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified a man wanted in connection to a failure-to-remain collision early Wednesday morning in the city’s Entertainment District.

A 39-year-old male was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an altercation with the driver of an SUV at around 3 a.m.

Police said the dark-coloured Jeep was travelling north on John Street, attempting to make a U-turn near Stephanie Street, when it hit a black pickup truck.

Authorities said the driver of the truck got out of his vehicle and got into some sort of altercation with the driver of the Jeep. That’s when, police allege, the Jeep struck the man.

The driver of the Jeep fled the scene. The vehicle was last seen travelling southbound on John Street.

“What we were left with was a pedestrian on the roadway with life-threatening injuries,” Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe said on Wednesday morning. “To the driver: You know that you were involved in this collision and we now have a person that is fighting for their life. We are asking you to contact a lawyer and then contact police.”

The suspect vehicle was located by officers in Toronto at around 8 p.m. after a description was provided to the public.

“The community has been very helpful in the number of tips they have supplied to us and very helpful in moving this investigation forward,” Stibbe told CP24 after the vehicle was recovered. However, he would not specify what information led police to the vehicle or where exactly it was found.

Stibbe noted there were surveillance cameras in the area of the collision which likely captured part or all of the incident.

The suspect, identified by police as 20-year-old Joseph Alarcon, is wanted for Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm, Fail to Stop Causing Bodily Harm and robbery.