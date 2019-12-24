

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have named a suspect wanted in connection with a summertime robbery at a downtown gas station that left a cashier with a fractured skull.

At about 4 a.m. on June 13, 2019, a male all clad in black, wearing a mask, entered a gas station at Front and Sherbourne streets, armed with a knife.

Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect vaulting the cash counter, pointing a knife at the cashier and demanding cash.

Investigators say the victim complied with his demands but was still stomped on several times as he laid face down on the floor.

Police say the cashier suffered a fractured eye socket, fractured skull and cuts and bruising around his face and head.

Investigators held a press conference about the incident on June 26, and on Tuesday, they named a suspect.

Police say they are looking for a man they identified as Ryan Foster, 30, of Toronto.

His images were released on Tuesday.

They say he is between five-feet-eight and five-feet-ten inches tall, with a muscular build.

“He has multiple tattoos on his body including stars on his left chest, ‘Foster Baby’ on his right hand, a Pisces sign on the right side of his neck and a cross on his right forearm,” officers said.

He should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who spots him should call 911 immediately.