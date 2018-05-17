Police ID third suspect in unprovoked attack on man with autism at Square One bus terminal
Peel police have identified the third suspect and final suspect who is wanted in connection with the unprovoked assault of a man with autism at the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga in March.
The incident occurred at around 10:45 p.m. on March 13.
Surveillance footage previously released by Peel Regional Police shows the 29-year-old victim seated on a staircase at the bus terminal when he is approached by three males, who begin punching and kicking him.
The victim sustained a broken nose and cuts to his face as a result.
Following the attack, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for two suspects but were unable to identify the third.
In a news release issued on Thursday, police said that they have now identified that outstanding suspect as 21-year-old Jaspaul Uppal, of no-fixed address.
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Uppal.
The other two suspects, identified as 21-year-old Parmvir “Parm” Singh Chahil and 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dham, were arrested within weeks of the incident back in March.
Both are facing one count of aggravated assault.