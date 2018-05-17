

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police have identified the third suspect and final suspect who is wanted in connection with the unprovoked assault of a man with autism at the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga in March.

The incident occurred at around 10:45 p.m. on March 13.

Surveillance footage previously released by Peel Regional Police shows the 29-year-old victim seated on a staircase at the bus terminal when he is approached by three males, who begin punching and kicking him.

The victim sustained a broken nose and cuts to his face as a result.

Following the attack, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for two suspects but were unable to identify the third.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police said that they have now identified that outstanding suspect as 21-year-old Jaspaul Uppal, of no-fixed address.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Uppal.

The other two suspects, identified as 21-year-old Parmvir “Parm” Singh Chahil and 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dham, were arrested within weeks of the incident back in March.

Both are facing one count of aggravated assault.