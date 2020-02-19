

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Durham police say they have identified the type of car likely involved in a hit-and-run collision in Oshawa that left a 14-year-old boy fighting for his life in hospital.

The collision happened on Stevenson Road North, south of Conlin Road, at around 8:05 p.m. on Feb. 17.

The boy was found lying in the road next to an off-road motorcycle. He was rushed to an Oshawa hospital with life-threatening injuries and then airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto.

Police said Wednesday that the boy remains in hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision told police that they heard a loud bang and saw what appeared to be a light-colored sedan with front right damage fleeing the scene. The vehicle was last seen driving south on Stevenson Road towards Taunton Road.

In a news release Wednesday, police said they now believe they know what type of vehicle was involved.

“Police were able to collect several pieces of evidence at the collision scene and it is believed that the vehicle is a 2001 Cadillac DeVille,” police said. “The vehicle will have substantial front passenger-side damage.”

Police also released a photo of a vehicle similar to the one they believe was involved.

Investigators are urging the driver to get a lawyer and surrender to police.