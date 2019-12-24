

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police named a 51-year-old man who was stabbed to death outside a Parkdale apartment tower on Monday, and also announced they had a suspect in his killing in custody.

Officers were called to a building at 182 Jameson Avenue, south of Queen Street West, at 1:56 p.m. for reports of an altercation that led to a stabbing.

They arrived to find Andrew Downs suffering from critical stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A witness told CP24 Downs lived at the building and was very friendly, often hanging out in the neighbourhood.

Investigators said Monday that the suspect fled the scene on foot prior to police arriving.

On Tuesday, police said they arrested a suspect they identified as 31-year-old Dale Nelson of Toronto.

He was charged with second-degree murder.

Nelson appeared in court at Old City Hall on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say they are still looking for additional witnesses to come forward.