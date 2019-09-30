

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





The man found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound inside a car at a plaza in Etobicoke on Sunday evening has been identified as 21-year-old Amir Naraine.

Officers and paramedics responded to the area of Kipling and Steeles avenues for a medical call at around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, officers found Naraine suffering from a gunshot wound and he had no vital signs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initially it was reported that the victim had been stabbed but after further investigation officers discovered that Naraine had actually been shot.

Naraine was found in a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu with the license plate CKDL 486.

Homicide detectives are still investigating and police are asking anyone who may have seen Amir or the vehicle he was found in to contact investigators.