Police ID victim in fatal shooting at Brampton commercial plaza
Published Tuesday, October 12, 2021 5:21AM EDT
A 36-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a commercial plaza in Brampton early on Tuesday morning.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to Dixie Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard at 12:54 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
They arrived to find an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.
Police have identified the victim to CTV News Toronto as 36-year-old Amanjot Bains.
Investigators said the suspect may have fled the scene in a red vehicle.
The eastbound lanes of Peter Robertson Boulevard were closed for several hours at Dixie Road to allow for an investigation.