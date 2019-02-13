Police ID victim in West Hill shooting homicide
Dean Howlett, 25, of Whitby, is seen in a handout image. (TPS)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 12:43PM EST
Police have identified the victim of a shooting in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon as a 25-year-old Whitby man.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Galloway Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 3 p.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired nearby.
Officers said the male victim was rushed to hospital from the scene via emergency run without vital signs. He was pronounced dead a short time later, investigators said.
A black male suspect was seen running northbound away from the apartment tower where the shooting occurred.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black track pants with white stripes, boots, a black toque and a backpack.
It is believed the suspect is armed.
On Wednesday, police identified the victim as Dean Howlett.
Anyone with information is asked to call police 416-808-7400.