

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have identified the victim of a shooting in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon as a 25-year-old Whitby man.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Galloway Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 3 p.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired nearby.

Officers said the male victim was rushed to hospital from the scene via emergency run without vital signs. He was pronounced dead a short time later, investigators said.

A black male suspect was seen running northbound away from the apartment tower where the shooting occurred.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black track pants with white stripes, boots, a black toque and a backpack.

It is believed the suspect is armed.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as Dean Howlett.

Anyone with information is asked to call police 416-808-7400.