

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 22-year-old Toronto man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Etobicoke this morning.

The shooting occurred on Waterton Road, in the area of Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue, at around 8 p.m.

Police previously told CP24 that six shots were reportedly fired and when officers arrived on scene, a man, now identified as 22-year-old Shaquille Wallace, was located in a laneway suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment via emergency run but was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem exam is scheduled for today.

Investigators have not yet released any information about possible suspects.

A forensic team was at the scene collecting evidence on Wednesday morning and police will be reviewing video surveillance footage from the area.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.