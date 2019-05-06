

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The victim of a homicide at a prom after-party in Whitchurch-Stouffville has been identified by police as an 18-year-old boy from Vaughan.

York Regional Police have confirmed that 18-year-old Rizwaan Abookbabar Wadee was killed at a prom after-party at a home in the area of Bloomington Road and Highway 48 at around 4 a.m. Friday.

Police said they were initially called to the residence for a report that someone had been shot in the head. The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom without vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

Sources previously told CP24 that the home where the party took place was being rented as an Airbnb for $700 a night.

Two teens were arrested in the area about 30 minutes after the 911 call was made. They have been charged with weapons offences, but police would not say if the arrests are in any way connected to the shooting.

In a statement released Monday, Louise Sirisko, the director of education for the York Region District School Board, confirmed that Wadee was a student at Maple High School.

"Our thoughts are with the student’s family and friends, and with all of those who are affected by this loss and act of violence. A tragedy like this deeply affects our communities," the statement read.

"Our focus in the coming days and weeks will be on providing support to our students and staff members. We know that a serious incident like this may affect many of our students across the region."

She added that mental health professionals have been deployed today at each of the board's 33 secondary schools.

"Understandably, some parents may be asking about safety in our schools and school events. I want to reassure you that our schools are safe spaces for children. We have caring and dedicated staff at all schools whose first priority is student safety," Sirisko said.

"They provide constant supervision and guidance to students while in our schools and at school-sanctioned events."

She noted that prom-after parties are not "school-sanctioned events."

"We know that end-of-year festivities are occurring and that students and their families are making decisions in their best interest," the statement continued. "It’s important for families to have open conversations about these events and supports that are available."

Police are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Prior to the arrival of officers at the party, investigators said many of the party-goers left the area and the only person who was left to speak to investigators was the person who rented the Airbnb.

“If you were at the party at 6336 Bloomington Rd East and took photos or video, please upload them to homicide@yrp.ca right away,” police wrote in a tweet published Monday.